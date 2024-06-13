Welch’s Fruit Snacks has launched its newest seasonal variety, Welch’s Fruit Snacks Red, White, & Blueberry.

Inspired by the summertime flavors and American traditions, Welch’s Red, White, & Blueberry offers a fruitful cherry and berry mix with whole fruit as the main ingredient. “They’re a delicious treat for consumers of all ages,” says Betania Neto, seasonal brand manager at PIM Brands, makers of Welch’s Fruit Snacks. “As always, Welch’s Fruit Snacks are not only delicious, but also packed with essential vitamins A, C, and E, are gluten-free, and fat free, and align with the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality 'better for you' snacks.”

"We’re thrilled to introduce a snack that captures the spirit of fun, festivity and American celebrations for enjoying with friends and family throughout the summer," says Neto. "Our Red, White & Blueberry Edition is the perfect snack for adding that special and colorful touch of celebration to any summer gathering."

This limited-edition flavor is available in a 26-count box of 0.5-oz. pouches, with an SRP of $6.99. Consumers can find them this summer at major retailers including Aldi, Walgreen's, HEB, and many more.

