Welch’s Fruit Snacks Halloween packs contain mixed fruit snacks in fun, Halloween shapes like bats, ghosts and witches. The fruit snacks are free from allergens , making them safe for all trick-or-treaters.

These festive packs also make a great addition to neighborhood “Boo Bags” and for parents looking for an alternative to candy.

The fruit snacks are currently available in retailers nationwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target, CVS and more. A 3.75-oz. pouch retails for $1, and a 28-count box of 0.5-oz. fun size pouches retails for $5.



