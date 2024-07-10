Welch’s Fruit Snacks, the fruit snacks brand made with whole fruit as its main ingredient, is unveiling Welch's Absolute Fruitfuls Fruit Strips, delivering innovation to the better-for-you snacking aisle.

Launching in Strawberry, Mango-Peach, and Berry Medley varieties, all three flavors feature whole fruit as the main, or primary ingredient in a soft strip made of genuine fruit. Each of the Strips are individually wrapped. The new Fruitfuls contain only natural flavors and colors, and are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, plus an excellent source of Vitamin C.

"As a brand that has been synonymous with premium fruit snacks for generations, Welch’s Fruit Snacks is proud to introduce Welch’s Absolute Fruitfuls, a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality," says Michael Scalera, director, marketing, at PIM Brands Inc., makers of Welch’s Fruit Snacks. "Our amazing new fruit strips redefine the snacking experience, combining the goodness of whole fruit with an irresistible soft and non-sticky texture.”

Packed conveniently in 10-ct. boxes, Welch’s Absolute Fruitfuls are priced at $4.99 and have begun rolling out at retailers nationwide, including Walmart.com, Albertsons.com, HEB.com, Kroger, Publix and others. For more information about Welch’s Absolute Fruitfuls Fruit Strips, visit welchsfruitsnacks.com/absolute-fruitfuls.

