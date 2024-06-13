For years, the Cheetos Deja tu Huella ("Leave Your Mark") campaign has recognized inspiring people across the country who are making a positive impact in the Hispanic community. Now, that legacy continues as Cheetos kicks off the fifth evolution of the program and embarks on a search for the next Deja tu Huella Ambassador. The Deja tu Huella Ambassador program is comprised of passionate individuals who are pursuing their dreams and leveraging their talents in fields like art, education, music, STEM, and more, to pave a better future for their community.

To celebrate the return of the program and fuel the search for the next ambassador, Cheetos is bringing back a fan-favorite flavor for a limited time: Cheetos Salsa con Queso. Inspired by the classic salsa dish, Cheetos Salsa con Queso is equal parts cheesy, spicy, and savory with tangy tomato, earthy chiles, a hint of lime, and rich cheddar cheese. The limited-edition flavor is available on store shelves nationwide now for $5.89. Starting June 17, fans can scan the on-pack QR code found on the specially designed Cheetos Salsa con Queso packaging to apply for a chance to be the next Deja tu Huella Ambassador.

This year's ambassador, who will be announced by a soon-to-be-revealed Latin superstar, will receive $25,000 to put toward their initiative that's leaving an indelible mark on the Hispanic community. They will also have the opportunity to join Cheetos at the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Week and the Cheetos Community College Tour, which will help bring even more visibility to their platform and community impact.

"As a brand that's dedicated to uplifting the Hispanic community, we're proud to continue the important Deja tu Huella program," says Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "All it takes is one talented and determined person to make a meaningful impact, and the Deja tu Huella Ambassador program provides much-needed visibility and funding to help make lasting change."

Since the program's inception, Cheetos has recognized 20 Deja tu Huella Ambassadors who are doing incredible things in their respective fields to inspire and positively impact others. They have each used the funding and support from the Deja tu Huella program to continue growing their initiatives. This year's ambassador will join this network of inspiring people, which includes:

Roberto "Bobby" Alvarado, a Las Vegas-based artist and muralist joined the Cheetos Deja tu Huella network for leaving his mark in a unique, creative and fun way – painting vibrant murals for local Latino-owned businesses.

Brizzo Torres is a Brooklyn-based singer, actor and founder of The Good Good Collective, an organization offering underrepresented youth tuition-free arts education. With Cheetos' support, she has grown its impact in NYC, San Antonio and Tulum, Mexico.

Jay Flores is a STEM Advocate and Ninja Warrior who, with Cheetos' support in 2022, was able to launch an interactive STEM performance live tour – "It's Not Magic, It's Science!" – in Houston, Dallas and Puerto Rico.

Valerie Gomez is the founder of Latina Grad Guide, a social impact venture and online community that supports Latinas in higher education through workshops, events, informational digital campaigns and funding opportunities.

Cheetos' Deja tu Huella activity complements the PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation's commitment to supporting individuals who uplift the Hispanic community and builds on its long-standing efforts to increase economic opportunity for underrepresented communities. This includes the PepsiCo Foundation Uplift Scholarship program, which has supported 12 Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) by providing scholarships, emergency grants, and wraparound support to underserved students, totaling over $6 million and 1,900 scholarships granted to date.

For more information about the campaign, details on how to enter and official rules, visit CheetosDejaTuHuella.com.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.