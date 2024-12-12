For the first time in nearly a decade, Mondelēz's Ritz Bits brand is introducing a new flavor: Spicy Queso. Reportedly offering a savory, indulgent taste, Ritz Bits Spicy Queso is an addition to spice up consumers' snack collections.

The Ritz brand is tapping into customer trends with this new offering, catering to the increasing demand for bold flavors, the brand says. Spicy Queso is the latest addition to Ritz's flavor lineup, following the launch of Ritz Toasted Chips’ Sweet Habanero flavor earlier this year.

The new addition to the Ritz Bits portfolio will be available in snack-size bags (3-oz) at convenience store locations starting December, for an SRP of $2.29. Larger boxes (8.8-oz) will be available at major food retailers starting February 2025 for an SRP of $4.29.

