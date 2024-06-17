Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise owned by FAT Brands, is debuting a brand-new Lemon Cookie.

Available for a limited time, June 17 through Aug. 11 at participating locations, the cookie is made with tangy lemon cookie dough, cream cheese chips, and a dusting of sweet sugar.

Like all Great American Cookies’ classic offerings, the new Lemon Cookie will be available a la carte, but also makes a good companion to the brand’s Blueberry Muffin Cookie, now available year-round, and Strawberry Crinkle Cookie, per the brand.

“Great American Cookies prides itself on providing guests not only fresh-baked cookies day in and day out, but also the freshest flavors to carry them through the season,” says Katie Thoms, senior director of marketing at Great American Cookies. “Our all-new Lemon Cookie is equally sweet and tangy and is the perfect complement to our Strawberry Crinkle and Blueberry Muffin cookies. With warm weather in full bloom, we look forward to providing our fans with the ultimate Summertime Cookie lineup.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other menu items include brownies and Double Doozies, made with icing sandwiched between two cookies.

