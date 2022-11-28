FAT Brands' Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, will open in Myrtle Beach at The Tanger Outlets. This marks the 13th location for the brand in South Carolina.

“For over 45 years, we have proven that our recipe stands the test of time, continually winning over new fans with our sweet creations,” said Jenn Johnston, president of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We are excited to drive our growth forward in South Carolina in Myrtle Beach, a popular beach city for locals and tourists alike.”

Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its chocolate chip cookie recipe dating back to 1977.

The Myrtle Beach Great American Cookies is located at The Tanger Outlets, 4635 Factory Stores Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit greatamericancookies.com.



