Glanbia Nutritionals, in partnership with Jellice Co., has introduced Collameta, a patented, higher potency collagen tripeptide that absorbs four times faster and provides 10 times the efficacy of traditional collagen peptides, per the brand.

“We are excited to bring Collameta to market because it provides a much higher percentage of bioactive tripeptide than other tripeptides on the market,” says Rachel Schreck, associate strategic product manager at Glanbia Nutritionals. Collameta will initially be offered in North America. “Formulating with collagen has been a challenge because standard collagen peptides are too big to be absorbed directly, resulting in a larger dose and limitations on certain applications. Collameta is a unique collagen tripeptide with a small molecular weight and high potency allowing for a much smaller dose, just one-tenth of a traditional collagen peptide dose, reducing overage issues and making it possible to add it to a wide variety of applications including ready-to-drink beverages, powder drink mixes, gummies, tablets, capsules, gels, and bars.”

Collagen, which occurs naturally within the body, is the primary building block of the body’s skin, muscles, bones, tendons, and ligaments. As the body ages, it starts producing less collagen, causing the skin to dry out and grow thinner, while ligaments, tendons, bones, and cartilage become less flexible and more brittle over time.

Collagen tripeptides have been tested in human and animal clinical studies and have demonstrated benefits for skin, bones, and joints. Research suggests that taking collagen tripeptides orally can enhance skin hydration and elasticity, alleviate knee osteoarthritis symptoms, and promote bone healing processes.

Collameta’s benefits include:

A hydrolyzed collagen tripeptide, its small molecular weight of ~300 Da allows it to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream four times faster than traditional collagen peptides.

It contains a much higher percentage of bioactive tripeptide (50%) than other tripeptides on the market (15%) and traditional collagen peptides (< 2%).

Only a small dose is required, 500mg–1g/day, allowing for effective inclusion in a wide variety of applications.

Collagen tripeptides effectively trigger the body to synthesize collagens the human body needs to support skin, bones, and joints.

