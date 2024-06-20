The PMMI Foundation, the charitable arm of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has awarded nearly $200,000 in educational scholarships to students pursuing careers in the packaging and processing industry.

"The PMMI Foundation's commitment to supporting education is a cornerstone of our mission. We are pleased to empower these talented students who represent the future of our industry," says Kate Fiorianti, PMMI director of workforce development. "Our scholarships not only reward academic excellence but also encourage the innovative spirit and dedication necessary for the packaging and processing sector to thrive."

Each year, the PMMI Foundation provides academic scholarships to students studying packaging, food processing, engineering, and mechatronics. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industry.

This year's scholarship recipients represent a diverse group of talented individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and potential in their respective fields of study. Among the scholarships awarded are:

PMMI Member Family Scholarship: $75,000 awarded. This scholarship supports immediate family members of PMMI member company employees interested in packaging and processing as a career choice. Fifteen outstanding applicants were selected to receive $5,000 scholarships annually. The recipients of the Member Family Scholarships for this year are:

Wyatt Cook, Widener University, Robotics Engineering

Makenzie Dick, Iowa State University, Chemical Engineering

Christian Hall, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Business Management

Ian Hohn, Colorado State University, Computer Engineering

Caroline Keeley, Xavier University, Undeclared

Ruby Levy, Tulane University, Digital Media Studies

Esteban Martinez, Michigan State University, Packaging Engineering

Molly McKee, Drexel University, Product Design

Ryan Monroe, University North Carolina-Charlotte, Electrical Engineering

Jarod Parsons, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Chemical Engineering

Jamie Stensgard, Hennepin Technical College, Automation Robotics Engineering Technology

Alexa Stierwalt, Marian University, Graphic Design and Marketing

Lucas Stierwalt, Marian University/Purdue University Indianapolis, Graphic Design and Mechanical Engineering

Natasha Vibhakar, University of South Florida, Supply Chain Management

Robert Wall, Purdue University, Mechanical Engineering.

PMMI Memorial Scholarship in honor of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis, and Art Schaefer: $20,000 awarded. Established to honor these industry leaders, this scholarship provides financial assistance to North American technical college students. Each recipient received a $4,000 scholarship. Recipients of PMMI Memorial Scholarships are:

Daniel Chow, Columbus State Community College, Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Declan Couch, Manhattan College, Electrical/Computer Engineering

Moses Gbetuwa, Hennepin Technical College, Mechatronics

Pheng Lee, Hennepin Technical College, Automation Robotics Engineering Technology

Joseph Phillips, Hennepin Technical College, Mechatronics

PACK EXPO Scholarship: $30,000 awarded. This scholarship is the beneficiary of PMMI’s PACK gives BACK™ events at PACK EXPO International and PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Each year, six $5,000 scholarships are awarded to students attending a North American college or university. This year’s recipients of PACK EXPO Scholarships are:

Morgan Bartholomew, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Polymer & Plastics Engineering

Amy Foo, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Industrial Technology and Packaging

Matthias Fowler, Hennepin Technical College, Mechatronics

Madison Roberts, Michigan State University, Packaging Science

Ethan Sawyer, Tennessee Technological University, Mechanical Engineering

Blake Strickland, Cape Fear Community College, Industrial Engineering Technology.

Electrical Engineering Scholarship: $5,000 awarded. Marcos Delgado from Worcester Polytechnic Institute will receive this scholarship, which is awarded to one student attending a North American four-year college or university with a focus on electrical and computer engineering.

Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) Scholarship: $5,000 awarded. The PPWLN scholarship aims to support women's careers in the packaging and processing industry. This year's recipient is Lia Grammer from Rochester Institute of Technology, who is studying packaging science.

Mechanical Engineer Scholarship: $5,000 awarded. Gavin Coley from East Carolina University, pursuing Mechanical Engineering.

Processing Scholarship: $5,000 awarded: Elen Huang, a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student studying Food Science.

Chuck Yuska Scholarship: $5,000 awarded. Named in honor of PMMI's former president & CEO of 28 years, this scholarship is awarded to a student representing innovation in the packaging industry. This year's recipient is Timothy Oeser from Clemson University, who is studying Packaging Science.

The PMMI Foundation extends its warmest congratulations to all the scholarship recipients and wishes them continued success in their academic and professional endeavors. These scholarships serve as a testament to the association’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and fostering excellence in the packaging and processing field. For more information about the PMMI Foundation and its scholarship programs, visit pmmifoundation.org/scholarships.

