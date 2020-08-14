The PMMI Foundation has awarded three $5,000 scholarships to university students at four-year PMMI partner schools, studying for a career in the packaging and processing industry. PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, supports packaging and processing education at North American colleges, universities and technical schools through the PMMI Foundation.

The recipients of these scholarships are:

Electrical Engineering Scholarship Jordan Wolf, Penn State York, Electro-Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering Scholarship Eric Almberg, University of Iowa, Mechanical Engineering

Processing Scholarship April Johnson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Food and Science Technology



“Our goal is to recognize the leading students in our industry, providing them with necessary resources so they can transfer academic success into professional excellence,” says Kate Fiorianti, senior manager, workforce development, PMMI. “The motivation and achievements of these students represent a positive outlook for the next generation in transforming the packaging and processing industry.”

With a commitment to developing future leaders in the industry, the PMMI Foundation has awarded academic scholarships each year to students enrolled in PMMI Education Partner programs since 1998.

For more information about the PMMI Foundation, go to pmmi.org/foundation.