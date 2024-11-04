The PMMI Foundation, the charitable arm of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has announced the recipients of the 2024 PACK EXPO scholarships. This year, six students from North American colleges and universities have each been awarded a $5,000 scholarship to support their academic pursuits and career development in the packaging and processing industries.

The scholarships, made possible through the PACK gives Back events at PACK EXPO International and PACK EXPO Las Vegas, are part of PMMI’s commitment to investing in the future workforce.

“Supporting the next generation of industry leaders is central to our mission,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI, producer of the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows. “Thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors and partners, we can continue to provide resources that inspire innovation and growth in the packaging and processing sectors. We extend our gratitude to everyone who contributes to this initiative.”

Each year, the PMMI Foundation awards over $200,000 in scholarships to students pursuing degrees in fields such as packaging, food processing, engineering, and mechatronics. Since its establishment in 1998, the Foundation has awarded over $3.8 million to strengthen the future workforce, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to fostering industry talent.

To be eligible for the $5,000 scholarship, students must demonstrate academic excellence, major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics, or a related field, and show a strong commitment to advancing the industry.

The 2024 PACK EXPO Scholarship recipients include:

Morgan Bartholomew, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Polymer & Plastics Engineering

Amy Foo, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Industrial Technology and Packaging

Matthias Fowler, Hennepin Technical College, Mechatronics

Madison Roberts, Michigan State University, Packaging Science

Ethan Sawyer, Tennessee Technological University, Mechanical Engineering

Blake Strickland, Cape Fear Community College, Industrial Engineering Technology

For more information about the PMMI Foundation and its scholarship programs, visit pmmifoundation.org/scholarships.

