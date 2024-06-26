The Black-owned and Bronx-based culinary collective, Ghetto Gastro, founded by artist Jon Gray, and chefs Lester Walker and Pierre Serrao, is on a mission to turn breakfast into a day-defining moment.

Last year, Ghetto Gastro launched its collection of chef-crafted breakfast offerings exclusively in select Target stores. Now, they are gearing up for retail expansion and new products. On July 30, Ghetto Gastro will launch two new fall-inspired toaster pastry flavors: Sweet Potato and Brown Sugar.

The new products will be available in select Target stores and on Target.com, and will be launching on Amazon in August. The full Ghetto Gastro line-up includes:

Each Ghetto Gasto product is vegan, made with organic roots and grains, non-GMO, and includes no artificial additives and preservatives. Prices start at $5.99, with all products are under $10.

Related: State of the Industry 2024: Breakfast producers optimistic about the future