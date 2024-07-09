Kellanova has announced a new partnership with Chip City Cookies. For the first time, Chip City is collaborating with Eggo® to create a limited-edition Blueberry Eggo® Waffle Cookie. The treat features a maple-flavored brown sugar cookie mixed with dried blueberries, topped with maple frosting and Eggo® grahams.

The cookie will be available for two weekends in July: Saturday, July 12 to Sunday, July 13, and again on Saturday, July 26 to Sunday, July 27. Consumers can find it at all 41 Chip City locations for $7 per cookie.

“It’s always fun working on new flavors and creations, especially ones that evoke feelings of nostalgia. Cookies have a way of taking us back to our childhood and filling us with warm memories. This is how we feel about Eggo® Waffles. They’re timeless, and the collaboration pairs perfectly with our Chip City gooey cookies,” says Theodore Gailas, co-founder and chief brand officer of Chip City Cookies.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.