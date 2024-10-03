Kellanova has announced a partnership with the Chip City Cookies baked-treat chain. Chip City is collaborating with the Pop-Tarts brand to come out with the limited-edition Strawberry Poppable Pop-Tarts Cookie. This treat features a vanilla sugar cookie filled with strawberry jam, topped with vanilla icing, rainbow nonpareils, and Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers.

Chip City reports the cookie will be available for limited dates in October and November

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Thursday, October 31

The cookies will be sold at all Chip City locations for $7 each.

“We love creating fun, memorable, and flavorful collaborations for our customers,” says Peter Phillips, co-founder and CEO of Chip City Cookies. “We had great success partnering with Kellanova this past summer on the Blueberry Eggo Waffle Cookie which not only was delicious but really brought many of us back to our childhood. We knew we could continue to hit it out of the ballpark by combining our ooey gooey cookies with another crazy good, iconic brand such as Pop-Tarts. For many of us, they are truly a symbol of nostalgia, solidified in American pop culture, and can be indulged any time of day. It’s a great match.”

Related: Chip City introduces Blueberry Eggo Waffle Cookie