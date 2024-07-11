ADM announced the appointment of Monish Patolawala as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective August 1, succeeding Ismael Roig, who has been serving as ADM’s interim CFO since January. Patolawala brings to ADM more than 25 years of experience overseeing global finance and technology teams across leading industrial and healthcare companies, most recently including 3M. As EVP and CFO of ADM, Patolawala will be responsible for overseeing Global Finance and Accounting, Global Business Services, Global Technology, and Enterprise Strategy.

Chair of the board and CEO Juan Luciano says: “We are thrilled to have an executive of Monish’s caliber joining ADM as we focus our enterprise on productivity, innovation and delivering with excellence. Monish has extensive experience and an impressive track record leading global, sophisticated finance and technology organizations and delivering strong results. With more than 25 years overseeing innovation and sustainability focused teams across leading industrial and healthcare companies, we are confident that Monish is a strong fit for ADM’s continually evolving organization. Today’s announcement is the culmination of the Board’s thorough and thoughtful process to identify a proven leader to oversee our finance team as we execute with excellence across our strategic and operational priorities.”

Patolawala says, “It is an honor to join ADM as CFO at an important point in the company’s trajectory. As a child growing up in India, I witnessed severe poverty and hunger firsthand, and that’s what makes me so passionate about the important work that ADM is doing to feed the world through its purpose of unlocking the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. As a member of the executive team, I look forward to drawing upon my experience to advance ADM’s operational excellence and discipline, as we deliver for our stakeholders and drive shareholder value.”

Luciano continues, “On behalf of the board, I would like to acknowledge and thank Ismael for stepping up to lead as interim CFO and supporting a seamless transition. We will continue to benefit from his extensive expertise as president of EMEA and president of Animal Nutrition.”

Patolawala most recently served as president and CFO of 3M Company where he led finance, country prioritization and country governance, information technology, enterprise strategy and global service centers. Prior to joining 3M, Patolawala spent more than two decades at GE in various finance roles, including as CFO of $20 billion GE Healthcare from 2015 to 2020 and also as head of operational transformation for all of GE from 2019 to 2020. He also currently serves on the board of directors of biotechnology leader Biogen Inc.

