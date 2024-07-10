Skout Organic is launching its newest snack, Vanilla Macaroon Soft-Baked Cookies, as part of the brand’s limited-time Small Batch line of cookies and bars this month. The treats are available only while supplies last.

The new cookies are made with delicate flakes of finely shredded toasted coconut, which are folded into soft cookie dough and baked. They are naturally sweetened with organic dates and are certified gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, kosher, vegan, and organic, offering a treat for many with dietary restrictions.

"Our customers’ appetite for new and unique flavors drives the innovation behind our Small Batch line," said Skout Organic Chief Snacking Officer Mark Collis. "Each time we’ve introduced a new flavor, our fans snap them up, and when they’re gone, they’re gone. It really speaks to their eagerness for not only variety, but also delicious and nutritious cookies and bars made with simple, high-quality ingredients. We’re already working on more new Small Batch cookie flavors for our customers to enjoy in the future."

Vanilla Macaroon Soft-Baked Cookies are Skout’s third limited-time Small Batch release since May, having just sold out of its Small Batch Double Chocolate Soft-Baked Cookies. The brand’s most recent Small Batch bars include Cinnamon Raisin and Mango Mayhem flavors.

Skout Organic's Small Batch Vanilla Macaroon Soft-Baked Cookies are available exclusively online at SkoutOrganic.com for $25.99 for a bundle of three boxes and as part of a four-flavor Variety Pack alongside Gingerbread Spice, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, and Peanut Butter cookies for $33.99.

More information about Skout Organic’s full line of Kids Snack Bars, Soft-Baked Cookies, and Protein Bars is available at SkoutOrganic.com.

