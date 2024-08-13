Skout Organic—a line of gluten-, dye-, and seed-oil-free bars and cookies—has released its limited-time-only Small Batch Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Kids Bar.

With five simple ingredients—organic dates, organic cashews, organic cinnamon, organic vanilla extract, and pink Himalayan sea salt—the soft and chewy bar is intended to evoke the home-baked cookie favorite. Available beginning this month, the MSRPs are:

$7.99 for a six-pack ($1.33 per bar)



$22.99 for an 18-pack ($1.27 per bar)



$42.99 for a 36-pack ($1.19 per bar)

The bars can be purchased on the producer’s website.

