Skout, a line of gluten-, dye-, and seed oil-free bars and cookies, has partnered with New York Times best-selling cookbook author Caroline Chambers and her snack expert kids (whom she refers to as “The Beasts”) to launch Caro’s Beast Cookie Kids Bar, Caro Chambers bundle, and a bundle and book.

Chambers says: “My kids have been Skout bar fans for years. It was one of my now four-year old's very first foods. We have been Skout devotees for a really long time and my guys like every single flavor. When Skout asked if I wanted to collaborate and create my own Caro Chambers cookie bar, I jumped on it immediately, and I got my kids involved in the testing process. They kept saying, more chocolate chips, more chocolate chips, more chocolate chips so the final product is a soft, chewy bar with lots of crunchy from chocolate chips.”

The products in the bundle include:

Caro’s Beast Cookie Kids Bar: Packed with buttery cashews, sweet raisins, and velvety chocolate chips, and reminiscent of eating cookie dough straight off the spoon, per the brand.

Packed with buttery cashews, sweet raisins, and velvety chocolate chips, and reminiscent of eating cookie dough straight off the spoon, per the brand. Caro Chambers Bundle: A collection of the Chamber's family favorites and selected by Caroline and her kids. Bars – 36 Pack (six of each), SRP: $42.99 Caro’s Beast Cookie bar Cookie Dough Peanut Butter Chocolate Almond Cookie Peanut Butter and Jelly French Toast

A collection of the Chamber's family favorites and selected by Caroline and her kids.

Bundle + Caroline’s New Cookbook Bundle of Caroline's new cookbook What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking and the Chamber's Family Bundle. Six different hand selected flavors from Chambers and her kids (36 bars in total) plus her new cookbook. SRP: $69.99



Related: Skout Organic unveils a limited-edition bar for kids