As Americans hit the road for summer vacations, they’re thinking about what to enjoy on their journey. In fact, Gen Z’s Pinterest searches for road trip snacks spiked 65% since last year. Whether gearing up for summer travel, or simply packing for a summer picnic, Frito-Lay has a variety of flavors and on-the-go options to help consumers fuel the summer fun.

Frito-Lay's summer lineup includes:

(LTO) Ruffles Korean-Style Sweet & Spicy Chili : Newly introduced in June, sweet meets savory and heat in this all-new Korean-inspired flavor. Consumers can snag a 2.5-oz. bag for $2.69 SRP or an 8-oz. bag for $5.99 SRP while supplies last.

: Newly introduced in June, sweet meets savory and heat in this all-new Korean-inspired flavor. Consumers can snag a 2.5-oz. bag for $2.69 SRP or an 8-oz. bag for $5.99 SRP while supplies last. BBQ & Cheddar Mix Frito-Lay Variety Pack : Available now, this limited-time 18 count variety pack of Frito-Lay favorites like Cheetos, Fritos, and Lay’s offers a mix of sweet, tangy, and cheesy flavors to help enhance consumers' summer occasions for an SRP of $13.69.

: Available now, this limited-time 18 count variety pack of Frito-Lay favorites like Cheetos, Fritos, and Lay’s offers a mix of sweet, tangy, and cheesy flavors to help enhance consumers' summer occasions for an SRP of $13.69. Jack Link’s Doritos Taco : Every day is Taco Tuesday when Frito-Lay packs its Doritos Taco flavor into beef jerky made with 11g of protein per serving, and meat sticks made with 5g of protein per serving. For grab-and go energy, this limited-time offer will be available nationwide this month with a 2.65-oz. beef jerky pack for $8.49 SRP and 0.92-oz. meat stick for $1.79 SRP.

: Every day is Taco Tuesday when Frito-Lay packs its Doritos Taco flavor into beef jerky made with 11g of protein per serving, and meat sticks made with 5g of protein per serving. For grab-and go energy, this limited-time offer will be available nationwide this month with a 2.65-oz. beef jerky pack for $8.49 SRP and 0.92-oz. meat stick for $1.79 SRP. (LTO) Doritos Minis Jumpin’ Jack Cheese Flavored: Available nationally in a 5.125-oz. cannister starting this month, this limited-time flavor boasts a bold Cheddar and Monterrey Jack Cheese flavor. SRP: $3.49.

