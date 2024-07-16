Bradman Lake, a provider of packaging solutions, announced that its SL903 End Load Cartoning Machine is now in production at Diamond Bakery in Hawaii. The partnership was formed after Bradman Lake's advanced equipment caught the attention of Diamond Bakery executives at a recent trade show.

The SL903 supplied to Diamond Bakery is a fully automatic end loader cartoning machine that offers an innovative design, efficiency, and reliable operation. It continuously erects end load cartons fed from a low-level inclined carton magazine. Equipped with features such as a Servo Main Drive and a "No Product - No Carton" function, it ensures seamless packaging at speeds of up to 130 cartons per minute.

Its features include:

Three-head rotary carton feeder

Nordson ProBlue Flex Hot melt adhesive jetting system

Allen Bradley control platform to include PanelView Plus touch screen (HMI)

Designed to meet the needs of the food industry, its hygienic stainless-steel construction ensures compliance with strict food safety standards. Additionally, its advanced design guarding allows for easy access for maintenance while maximizing operational visibility and safety.

"We are delighted to support Diamond Bakery with our SL903 End Load Cartoning Machine," says Patrick Dwyer, president at Bradman Lake Inc. "This is another fine example of how our innovative solutions can be tailored to meet unique customer requirements resulting in efficient and reliable daily operation."

For inquiries or demonstrations, contact sales@bradmanlake.com.

