Grote Company, a manufacturer of food slicing and assembly equipment, announced the launch of its Ultramatic Pizza Topping Slicer, a pendulum-style slicer designed for high-production volume with whole pattern slicing up to 12” with a single stroke.

“Grote Company’s new Ultramatic Pizza Topping Slicer gives frozen pizza producers an easier, faster way to slice and place toppings, especially pepperoni,” says Bob Grote, chief executive officer of Grote Company. “The Ultramatic provides an alternative to our Peppamatic Slicer, the machine on which our company was founded more than 50 years ago.”

The Ultramatic Pizza Topping Slicer can slice and place toppings, including pepperoni and other meats, at a rate of up to 45 pizzas per minute per lane, with three to four lanes of capacity. Featuring a compact footprint and ergonomic design, the machine requires only one operator. Its pendulum slicing functionality features a gravity feed and Grote’s patented AccuBand blade system.

“The frozen pizza business is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030,” Grote says. “Grote Company will be there to help our customers meet the exploding demand.”

View the Ultramatic in action here.

