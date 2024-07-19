Love + Chew, the mom-owned, plant-based protein cookie company, is unveiling a limited-edition product in early August: its Pumpkin Chip cookie.

Made with almond butter, chia seeds, and dates, the cookies reportedly taste just like homemade pumpkin bread: they're full of spice, pumpkin, and chocolate chips. The cookies are vegan, refined sugar-free, grain-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, packed with protein, and made with nothing artificial. The 18-ct. minis will retail on Amazon for $31.99 and the 10-ct. original will be $28.99, and can be found exclusively on loveandchew.com and Amazon starting early August.

"I'm super excited to bring back our pumpkin chip flavor for fall - it’s perfectly spiced and contains real pumpkin and organic fair trade chocolate chips," exclaims Lauren Chew, founder, Love + Chew. "In fact, I look forward to it coming back all year round! It’s perfect for fall and back to school."

In addition, Love + Chew offers a variety of other cookie flavors, available in two sizes: mini and 2-oz., including Banana Bread, Cherry Almond, Chocolate Chia, Mocha Chip, Peanut Butter Chip, and Mint Cacao Brownie. All of the flavors are available on Amazon, and in select Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and Costco stores nationwide.

