Fancypants has announced the release of its first seasonal cookie flavor: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip. The baked items currently are being offered online, $19.99 for three packs and $34.99 for six packs.

According to the company, when the Fancypants team was seeking to release its first seasonal flavor, pumpkin was the first choice due to baking pumpkin muffins being one of founder Maura Duggan’s favorite family fall traditions (along with pumpkin picking). Market research on the popularity of pumpkin cookies helped confirm the choice, and the company opted to combine pumpkin with its best-selling Chocolate Chip flavor.

Fancypants Pumpkin Chocolate Chip cookies reportedly are one of the few brands crafted with organic pumpkin puree, adding a depth of flavor and complementing the spices. The producer uses a mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, clove, and Belgian-style dark chocolate chips. The company blends real butter, eggs, and sugar, mixed with King Arthur Baking Company’s flour and upcycled oat flour, in every cookie.

All products in the company’s portfolio are non-GMO verified, kosher-dairy certified, and made in its own completely nut-free manufacturing facility (specifically nut-free from peanuts, tree nuts, and sesame). Other flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Gluten Free Chocolate Chip, Mint Chocolate, Oatmeal Raisin, S’Mores, and Salted Caramel.

