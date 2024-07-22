Krispy Kreme, Inc. has announced the sale of a majority ownership stake of Insomnia Cookies to Verlinvest and Mistral Equity Partners. The transaction represents a $350 million total enterprise value, which has doubled since Krispy Kreme’s 2018 acquisition.

“As we build a bigger and better Krispy Kreme, this transaction allows us to focus on our core strategy of producing, selling, and distributing fresh doughnuts daily while also further strengthening our balance sheet,” says Josh Charlesworth, Krispy Kreme president and CEO.

The transaction closed on July 17. Krispy Kreme received $127.4 million for the sale and expects to receive an additional $45 million in the coming weeks following an Insomnia Cookies refinancing of intercompany debt. Krispy Kreme intends to use the proceeds to further strengthen its fresh doughnut business and expand availability, as well as pay down debt. It will remain as an approximately 34% minority shareholder in Insomnia Cookies.

"Following a thorough review, we are confident that Verlinvest and Mistral are the right partners to share in the success of Insomnia Cookies given their food industry experience and long-standing track record of value creation,” Charlesworth adds.

“Building off of a very successful five-year partnership with Krispy Kreme, we’re thrilled to welcome Verlinvest and Mistral to this new chapter of our journey,” says Insomnia Cookies Founder Seth Berkowitz, who will continue in his role as CEO.

Clément Pointillart, Verlinvest managing director says, “We are enthusiastic about our investment in Insomnia Cookies, an incredible brand so close to our core DNA and at a pivotal point in its growth trajectory. We’re eager to support Seth and help unlock the full potential of the business both in the US and internationally.”

Andrew Heyer, founder and CEO of Mistral Equity Partners comments, “We are excited to partner with the company through the next phase of its growth. Having known Seth since 2004, we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him again as well as the best-in-class teams at Krispy Kreme and Verlinvest.”

Krispy Kreme expects to update its full year 2024 guidance at its upcoming second quarter 2024 earnings call.

Evercore and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisors in the transaction.

