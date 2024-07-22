ADM today issued its second annual report detailing its accelerating global work to advance regenerative agriculture practices. The comprehensive report includes:

Explanations of ADM’s definition, principles and approach to regenerative agriculture.

In-depth updates on the company’s regenerative agriculture programs in four regions: North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Details and examples of how ADM’s work spans the value chain by connecting thousands of farmers around the globe with technical assistance partners such as Farmers Business Network, Map of Ag, American Farmland Trust, Ceres Rural, and Bayer S.A., and downstream customers like Ooni Pizza Ovens, The J.M. Smucker Co., and more.

Accomplishments and outcomes from 2023, including reducing our Scope 3 footprint by 310,000 metric tons of CO 2 e and sequestering 263,700 metric tons of CO 2 —equivalent to removing more than 135,000 cars from the road for a year.

e and sequestering 263,700 metric tons of CO —equivalent to removing more than 135,000 cars from the road for a year. A reiteration of the company’s new, expanded goal of 5 million acres by 2025, which would have the potential of reducing and sequestering CO 2 —equivalent to what would be emitted by powering 125,000 homes for a full year.

“Consumers are demanding more sustainably sourced products, and farmers know that enhancing soil health and biodiversity, being more efficient with inputs, and improving carbon intensity are good for their businesses and critical for their futures,” says Greg Morris, president of ADM’s Ag Services and Oilseeds business. “It’s the same for ADM: Regenerative agriculture is a great example of how we are partnering with growers to support agriculture, strengthen our global food system and meet growing and evolving commercial demand while living up to our purpose and building a brighter tomorrow. This report is an important element of that work: We believe it’s critical to share our progress in this area, show our data, and be specific about our goals so our stakeholders can see what our commitment means and how it translates to real progress. We’re proud to lead in this space as we continue to accelerate toward 5 million regenerative acres in 2025.”

ADM has a broad and ambitious approach to regenerative agriculture, working with partners spanning the value chain. ADM knows that farmers are stewards of the land, and the company offers an array of programs that suit all farmers, meeting their varied needs and empowering each of them in the ways that work best for their individual situations, including via direct financial incentives; easy processes and cutting-edge technologies to ensure low barriers to entry; and a broad range of support and guidance from both internal and third-party experts.

Simultaneously, retail and CPG leaders understand the urgency of expanding regenerative agriculture to meet consumer demand, and ADM is partnering to bring consumer brands together with farmers to meet those needs.

ADM’s farmer-centric approach to regenerative agriculture successfully delivered more than 2.8 million acres in 2023, and has earned honors including positions as finalists in the 2023 Reuters Responsible Business Awards and the 2024 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards. ADM is continuing to accelerate its efforts, with a 2024 goal of 3.5 million regenerative acres, and a 2025 goal of 5 million.

Read ADM’s full 2024 Regenerative Agriculture Report here.

