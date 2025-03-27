Upcycled Foods, Inc. debuts line of upcycled whole raisins

Upcycled Foods, Inc. (UP, Inc.) is adding to the B2B upcycled food economy with the introduction of upcycled whole raisins from the wine grape varietals of California vineyards. The expanded portfolio diversifies the company’s ingredient lineup into dried fruit, providing food makers with a functional ingredient that enhances flavor, improves texture, and naturally fortifies nutrition across multiple product applications.

"Our mission is to unlock the full potential of overlooked ingredients and turn them into high-value solutions for food makers," says Dan Kurzrock, founder and CEO of Upcycled Foods, Inc. "By partnering with The Wine RayZyn Company, we are delivering an upcycled ingredient that is not only rich in antioxidants and fiber but also provides a unique textural experience. These upcycled Wine Raisins open new possibilities for bakery, confectionery, snacks, and even foodservice innovations.”

UP, Inc. is introducing three upcycled whole raisin ingredients from The Wine RayZyn Company, made from unharvested (“left behind”) wine grapes from one of the world’s leading winemaking regions. They contain the skins, flesh, and seeds from wine grapes to deliver more antioxidants, fiber, and polyphenols than traditionally produced raisins. Seeds left inside the grape are toasted during the drying process to deliver a unique crunch in products and menu items. The ingredients allow foodmakers to tell a sustainability story while tapping into consumer demand for functional and premium ingredients with natural health benefits, the company says.

Product Flavor Description Potential Applications CabernayZyn black currant, fig and toasted seeds Granola, cinnamon raisin bread, snack mix MerlayZyn raspberry and plum notes Snack bars, gourmet cookies, bread mixes ChardonayZyn caramel, apricot and green apple Energy bites, yogurt toppings, desserts

