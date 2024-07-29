AAK, a manufacturer of specialty vegetable fats and oils, has announced Joe Campbell has been named vice president of Go to Market for AAK USA. In this role, Campbell is tasked with leading efforts to increase market share and build a greater brand recognition of AAK in the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re thrilled to share Joe Campbell has accepted a permanent full-time position as VP, Go to Market for AAK USA,” says Octavio Díaz de León Carrillo, president of AAK USA, and vice president of AAK AB. “Joe has held this role on an interim basis since January, bringing a wealth of successful experience, from establishing commercial organizations, facilitating product development, leading the start-up of new businesses, and more. AAK is already benefiting from Joe's experience and leadership as our team drives growth, profitability, and new opportunities in the US and Canada.”

In his role, Campbell will establish short-term and long-term commercial goals that align with broader U.S. and global strategies to drive growth and enhance the organization’s go-to-market proposition. He will also oversee customer innovation efforts and customer relationship management. As a member of the AAK USA leadership team, he will participate in broader strategic planning and decision-making efforts to define the organization’s overall vision as well as long-term business goals.

Campbell reportedly brings a wealth of experience from organizations such as Unilever, Puratos, and Master Martini. Prior to this appointment, Campbell worked alongside the AAK team on an interim basis. With leadership experience and understanding of marketplace intelligence, he will be a change agent driving strategic growth as he works with the AAK team to enhance the organization’s go-to-market proposition. Campbell earned both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Food Marketing from Saint Joseph’s University.

Related: Fats and oils provide functionality, nutrition, and sustainability