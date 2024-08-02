Better Made Snack Foods, one of Michigan’s best-known iconic brand names, launched its 94th anniversary celebration beginning August 1, with the release of a new kettle cooked potato chip available in three flavors: Original, Zesty Jalapeno, and Sweet Maui Onion. The new kettle chips come in 2.5-oz. bags and retail for $2.29 each. The anniversary and the release of the new kettle chips coincide with National Potato Day on Monday, August 19.

Better Made will also celebrate with giveaways via Facebook and Instagram weekly throughout August, with each winner receiving a deluxe gift box filled with freshly made Better Made Snacks.

“We’re always excited for our anniversary, but more so this year with the release of our new kettle cooked potato chip line,” says Dave Jones, president, Better Made Snack Foods. “We are always looking to develop new products to enhance our snack portfolio. We at Better Made have a fantastic team and a customer base that is second to none that make this all possible. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Better Made Snack Foods has been in the hearts—and tummies—of Michiganders for multiple generations. Better Made is still family owned, still in Detroit, and still proudly supporting the community.

The company has won numerous awards and accolades for its snack foods over the years, and part of Better Made’s success story is the development and release of new products. Another component of the company’s success is its commitment to community endeavors, such as its annual fundraisers for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Michigan and C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital’s Block Out Cancer campaign as well as disaster relief with the Red Cross, and numerous other events and fundraisers.

Founded in 1930 in Detroit as Cross and Peters, and now in its 94th year, Better Made Snack Foods continues to develop and provide a wide variety of high-quality award-winning snack foods, including assorted original and flavored potato chips, and potato sticks, gourmet popcorn, pretzels, tortilla chips, pork rinds, and more. The family-owned company uses locally grown potatoes and the finest oils.

