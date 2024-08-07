Zapp’s, an Utz brand of chips and pretzels inspired by the sights and sounds of The Big Easy, has added two new flavors to its Kettle Potato Chip and Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix lineup.

The two new flavors include:

Big Cheezy: A cheesy twist on a classic New Orleans taste, the newest Zapp’s Kettle Potato Chips are coated with a blend of cheddar cheese, sour cream, and Cajun seasoning for a crunchy chip. Available in 2.5- and 8-ounce packaging, Big Cheezy is the first new flavor added to Zapp’s Kettle Potato Chip line in two years.

Sweet Cinnamon & Sugar: The latest flavor launch of Zapp's Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix line, Sweet Cinnamon & Sugar features Zapp’s crunchy, savory pretzel coated with a sweet cinnamon and sugar blend. Zapp’s Pretzel Stix are available in 1.5-, 5-, and 16-ounce packaging.

“We put a twist on classic pretzels and chips the only way we know how—with a unique New Orleans kick that packs maximum flavor,” says Utz Brands, Inc. Senior Vice President of Marketing Stacey Schultz. “Whether it’s the savory, complex crunch that Big Cheezy brings to the table, or the salty-sweet combo that Sweet Cinnamon & Sugar adds to our Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix line, we aim to excite curiosity and deliver unique snacks that Zapp’s is known for.”

The newest additions to the Zapp’s lines can be found in major mass, grocery, and convenience retailers across the U.S. and online at utzsnacks.com for mail order.

Utz Quality Foods is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.