Utz Brands is showcasing new and upcoming snack products at the 2024 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show, held October 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Utz and its Zapp’s brand are set to preview potato chips and pretzel flavors, and to highlight a variety of current products.

Zapp’s Big Cheezy Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix will be available in stores in February 2025. The new pretzels feature the same flavor profile as recently introduced Big Cheezy potato chips, which are topped with a blend of cheddar cheese, sour cream, and Cajun seasoning, for a cheesy twist on a classic New Orleans taste.

Utz will also showcase a soon-to-be-released flavor addition to its new Mixed Minis pretzel line: Sour Cream & Onion, available February 2025. Mixed Minis, launched in February 2024, are bite-sized and crafted through a special two-part baking process to achieve a crisp, crunchy texture. The new flavor joins Garlic Butter and Mike’s Hot Honey Mixed Mini pretzels, currently available in 4- and 12-oz packaging.

“This year’s NACS Show is the perfect stage to preview upcoming flavor innovations like Zapp’s Big Cheezy Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix and Sour Cream & Onion Mixed Minis ahead of their official releases,” says Utz Brands executive vice president and chief customer officer Mark Schreiber. “At Utz, we’re not just evolving; we’re building on a century of tradition, pushing the boundaries of flavor and setting a new standard for what consumers expect from snacking.”

In addition to Utz and Zapp’s, the company will be sampling a variety of flavorful snacks from its portfolio of brands, such as Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, Jax, Golden Flake, and TGI Fridays.

