Company: ROYO Bread Co.

Website: https://eatroyo.com/

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.00

Product Snapshot: ROYO will unveil a new low-calorie artisan bread offering (30 calories, 1g net carbs), with low-carb bagels and challah slated to launch in September 2021.

For decades, husband and wife duo, Ronit and Yoel, shared a vision of creating a healthier bread that allows individuals with dietary restrictions and special diets to enjoy baked goods. Ronit, a registered dietician, and Yoel, a lifelong baker and self-appointed mad scientist, realized they could combine their passions to create a line of superfood-rich bread, buns and more that are not only good for you, but taste great too.

Founded in 2019, ROYO Bread Co. offers a line of six products that contain only nourishing, nutrient-filled ingredients and no preservatives, including sliced bread in flavors like Cinnamon Raisin, Rye, Spicy Chili, and Za’atar (80 calories, 1g net carbs), along with classic-style buns.