Nestle's Hot Pockets brand is introducing a limited-edition pocket-sized BBQ Sauce to celebrate the heralded return of its iconic BBQ Recipe Beef variety.

“We’ve loved seeing the support of Hot Pockets BBQ Recipe Beef over the past few years and are thrilled to be able to bring this iconic sandwich back to our fans,” says Bryan Waddell, brand marketing manager for Hot Pockets. “And because we know BBQ is a fan-favorite flavor choice, we wanted to take things to the next level with the introduction of our Hot Pockets BBQ Sauce. Whether manning the grill or attending a backyard gathering with friendsconsumers who claim a jar online can level up their experience with this limited-edition sauce.”

Made famous for its tangy and sweet BBQ sauce flavor, premium beef, and savory crust, Hot Pockets BBQ Recipe Beef is back by popular demand. Hot Pockets BBQ Recipe Beef is now available at Walmart at a suggested retail price of $6.27 (price varies by retailer), with additional national retailers to follow.

Available only as an exclusive online giveaway, BBQ fans can visit hotpockets.com/bbqsauce on August 14 and August 21, for the opportunity to get a complimentary pocket size jar of sauce on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

To learn more, visit goodnes.com/hot-pockets.