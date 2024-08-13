Brazi Bites, creator of better-for-you, Latin-inspired frozen foods, recently announced that the brand’s Gluten-Free Frozen Waffles are now available at Whole Foods stores nationwide starting this month.

Available in three flavors, including the first-to-market savory Cheesy Waffle, and traditional varieties with Homestyle and Blueberry, the waffles are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, but gluten-free, per the company.

When the brand saw creators on social media putting its signature Brazilian Cheese Bread into waffle irons, it decided to make the viral hack a reality, creating the first savory Cheesy Waffle alongside its sweet flavors.

The brand's Blueberry Waffles also recently entered the SE Costco region, sold in a 24-pack for $12.99.

