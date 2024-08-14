Voortman Bakery has announced the appearance of two seasonal products on shelves. Fall Favorites Cookies are a new item, and Pumpkin Spice Wafers are a product coming back for autumn. The treats, rolling out nationwide, will only be available in stores for a limited time.

The Fall Favorites Cookies feature an assortment of three festive shapes, including pumpkins, fall leaves, and turkeys. Each shortbread cookie is topped with orange, red, or brown sprinkles. Voortman also is bringing back its fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Wafers, which feature pumpkin spice-flavored crème sandwiched between crisp wafers.

“With fall just around the corner, the best way to welcome it is with our limited-edition fall cookies and wafers,” says Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at Voortman’s parent The J.M. Smucker Co. “We are excited for consumers to share our seasonal cookies and wafers with family and friends, especially those consumers that, like us, love all things pumpkin spice.”

Voortman Bakery’s fall cookies and wafers are on shelves now at select grocery retailers nationwide. The Fall Favorites Cookies come in a resealable 7.76-ounce package and the Pumpkin Spice Wafers come in a 10.6-ounce package.

