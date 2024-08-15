Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has appointed baking industry veteran David Welch as the new sales manager for Europe. In this role, Welsh will be responsible for selling RBS equipment and process solutions to clients across the region.

“David brings a wealth of biscuit, cookie, and cracker experience, which will expand our already strong position in the European snack market. His deep process and technical knowledge will undoubtedly make him a key contributor to the ongoing growth of RBS and our customers in Europe," says Joe Pocevicius, director, EMEA & APAC for RBS.

Welch is a senior engineer with more than twenty years’ experience in food manufacturing, primarily focused on biscuit, cookie, and cracker production. Prior to joining RBS, he held numerous positions including commissioning engineer, engineering project manager, and chief engineer at Baker Perkins. Additionally, he worked as engineering project manager at Cerealto, overseeing the implementation and start-up of a new facility.

Welch holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Aston University, Birmingham, UK.

To learn more about RBS or its employment opportunities, visit readingbakery.com

