Tate’s Bake Shop's Pumpkin Spice Cookies are back for a limited time. The cookies are thin, crispy, and packed with real pumpkin, warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and white chocolate chips for added creaminess. First introduced in 2021, these pumpkin packed cookies have become a seasonal favorite—“Tate’s pumpkin spice cookies” is up 60% in searches, with a volume of 350 per month.

After launching nationwide in 2021, Tate’s Pumpkin Spice Cookies became the #1 selling fall seasonal item in the premium cookie category and the #5 selling fall seasonal item in the entire cookie category in 2023.

Over the past five years, Google searches for “pumpkin spice” have consistently peaked in late August and early September, and the search term “pumpkin spice products” is trending up 28% from last year, with a keyword search volume of 840 per month.

Related: Tate's Bake Shop reintroduces mint cookie LTO for summer