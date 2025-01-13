With Valentine's Day around the corner, Mondelēz International's Tate's Bake Shop brand has debuted White Chocolate Raspberry cookies a limited-edition flavor now rolling out on shelves nationwide.

The cookies reportedly combine the tart fruitiness of real freeze-dried raspberries with the creamy richness of white chocolate chips, all baked into Tate’s signature thin-and-crispy cookies, and packaged in light pink bags. The suggested retail price is $5.78-$6.99,

The white chocolate and raspberry combination has recently made its way to the grocery aisles, showing up in formats from coffee creamer to candy to ice cream, the brand says. Tate’s White Chocolate Raspberry Cookies bring the tart and indulgent combination to the cookie aisle with a balance of freshness and richness, appealing to consumers who enjoy both bright, fruity flavors and the creamy decadence of white chocolate, the company notes.

