Tate's Bake Shop, the cookie and snack brand established in 1980, is now offering a gluten-free version of its Tiny Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies. Bite-sized and packaged in a resealable 5.5-oz bag for snacking, the cookies are rolling out onto shelves nationwide in early March and are now available on Amazon, and will be on tatesbakeshop.com starting April 1. They'll also be available to sample at Expo West.

Crafted with rice flour, the cookies are nut-free and made in a dedicated gluten-free facility, third-party tested, and recognized by the National Celiac Association.

The SRP for the cookies is $5.78-$6.99, and they will be in stores nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Hannaford, Giant, and Stop & Shop.

