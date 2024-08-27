Utz Foods' Boulder Canyon brand has introduced its first ranch product, Buffalo Ranch Canyon Cut Kettle Style Potato Chips. The chips are crafted with premium potatoes, cooked in avocado oil, and infused with spicy buffalo and tangy ranch flavor.

The chips are Kosher, certified gluten-free, contain no trans fats, and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Each 5.25-oz. bag will retail for $4.29, and they are available for purchase online or nationwide at Whole Foods and Sprouts stores.

