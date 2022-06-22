Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.doritos.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.59

Product Snapshot: Doritos is partnering with actress and comedian Ego Nwodim to announce the return of SOLID BLACK, an initiative backed by action and funding to shine a light on today’s Black Changemakers. This year, Doritos will invest $5 million to provide a platform and funding for this year’s Changemakers who are using innovation and boldness to drive a positive impact in their communities.

As part of its mission to amplify Black voices, Doritos is spotlighting stories of this year’s Changemakers across all its public platforms, including its website, social media, TV commercial alongside Ego and its iconic packaging.

The brand partnered with Mz. Icar, an anonymous art collective comprised primarily of Black women, to design new, limited-edition Doritos SOLID BLACK packaging for the return of fan-favorite Doritos Blazin’ Buffalo and Ranch. The flavor was specially selected by 2021 Changemaker, Chef Eric Williams of Nacho Bangers. 2,000 of the bags will be available on snacks.com starting June 22, and fans can also head to Nacho Bangers in Baltimore to taste a new recipe he created with the limited-edition product. The chips will retail for $5.59 for a 9.25-oz. bag.

Doritos is committing $200,000 to the Changemakers and donating an additional $125,000 to five non-profit organizations that support the next generation of Black changemakers. Each Changemaker had the opportunity to select an organization of their choice, and in addition to those four organizations, Doritos is donating to For Oak Cliff, a non-profit in Frito-Lay’s backyard, that creates an environment of education and increases social mobility and social capital.



