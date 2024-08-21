MET-Rx today announced the expansion of its popular BIG 100 product line with the introduction of granola bars and two new flavors. Fitness enthusiasts and snack lovers alike can enjoy new flavors including Blueberry Cobbler and Mint Super Cookie Crunch, as well as the all-new BIG 100 Granola Bars.

Aiming to elevate consumers' fitness journeys, MET-Rx’s newest meal replacement bar flavor innovations are designed to add excitement and variety to MET-Rx’s flavor profiles without sacrificing substance. The Blueberry Cobbler offers a twist on the traditional cobbler, combining everyone’s favorite blueberry taste with 18 essential vitamins and minerals. The new Mint Super Cookie Crunch, a dessert-inspired flavor, puts a minty take on MET-Rx’s top-selling Super Cookie Crunch plus 19 essential vitamins and minerals. Both flavors pack 30 grams of Metamyosyn protein and are available in a convenient four-count box.

“MET-Rx is committed to delivering innovative and delicious options for our consumers, and we are thrilled to introduce two new flavors, Blueberry Cobbler and Mint Super Cookie Crunch to our BIG 100 line,” says Amie Testerman, VP of marketing at MET-Rx parent 1440 Foods. “These new flavors offer a unique twist on our beloved bars, packed with essential nutrients and our exclusive Metamyosyn protein to keep our consumers fueled and satisfied.”

MET-Rx is also introducing its Big 100 Granola Bars, including 5 grams of fiber, a first for the Big 100 line. The Chocolate Chip bars deliver classic flavor, while the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bars combine the richness of peanut butter with the crunch of chocolate chips. both bars are made with wholesome ingredients like rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, and sunflower seeds.

“Additionally, the launch of our BIG 100 Granola Bars fills a crucial gap in the market, providing a nutritious and convenient option perfect for the morning,” adds Testerman. “Unlike traditional granola bars, our bars pack 28 grams of protein, offering the nutrition essential to stay energized throughout the day. We're excited to see how these new products will become favorites among MET-Rx fans.”

Consumers can find the new Big 100 flavors and Big 100 Granola Bars exclusively online at metrx.com and Walmart starting late August 2024.

For more information about MET-Rx, visit metrx.com or 1440foods.com.

