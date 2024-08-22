Fairytale Brownies will introduce two gluten-free flavors to its bite-size brownie menu beginning September 5.

Answering the many requests for a gluten-free product, Fairytale Brownies’ bakers have crafted Chocolate Chip and Cream Cheese brownie flavors in a gluten-free version. The company’s goal was to create a treat with the same appearance, taste, and texture profile as its original brownie recipe.

“We talked about adding gluten-free for many years within our New Products Team, and this year our Baking and Operations teams had time for the task,” Fairytale Brownies Co-founder Eileen Spitalny says. “They nailed it! We’ve been sharing test batch samples with family, friends, and those very patient customers who have been politely asking—and waiting—and they love them! So glad we have filled this niche for brownie lovers out there."

Because the new product is baked on shared kitchen equipment, the bakers have a specific cleaning process, and every batch of Fairytale Brownies gluten-free brownies is tested to ensure it remains under 20ppm to be labeled gluten-free. The no-preservative treats are individually wrapped for freshness in a matte lavender film.

Related: Fairytale Brownies 100-calorie Magic Morsels