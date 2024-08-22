Panera is bringing even more flavor and variety to menus nationwide as it unveils updates to its bakery case, with a selection of five new baked goods and three all-new croissant breakfast sandwiches. These additions feature a blend of flavors and twists on classics, making them perfect for breakfast or for a sweet treat at any time of day, per the brand.

To celebrate the launch, Panera is offering a special "Swicy" deal that pairs the new sweets with the recently introduced Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich. Guests who crave the combination of sweet and heat can enjoy 50% off a bakery treat with the purchase of the Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich and a beverage at participating local bakery-cafes.

Guests can check out the bakery case to find their new favorite baked goods, featuring a variety of regular and bite-sized treats, including:

NEW Almond Pastry: A flaky, buttery pastry made with sweet almond filling, hand-drizzled with icing, and topped with sliced almonds.

NEW Cherry Pastry: A buttery, flaky treat featuring tart cherry filling and a drizzle of icing.

Cranberry Orange Slice: A moist cake with whole cranberries and sweet orange flavor, enhanced with sour cream, and finished with a coarse sugar sprinkle.

NEW Coconut Macaroon: A coconut macaroon cookie finished with a chocolatey dip.

NEW Chocolate Coconut Macaroon: A chocolate coconut macaroon cookie finished with a chocolatey dip.

Also returning to the fall menu at participating cafes is the Pumpkin Cookie, ashortbread cookie shaped like a pumpkin, decorated with seasonal icing.

For guests looking for a new twist on Panera breakfast sandwiches, the brand is introducing three new options, all served on a croissant:

Croissant Bacon, Egg & Cheese: Applewood smoked bacon, scrambled egg, and melty aged white cheddar

Croissant Sausage, Egg & Cheese: Savory sausage, scrambled egg, and melty aged white cheddar

Croissant Egg & Cheese: Scrambled egg and melty aged white cheddar

"We are continuing to transform our menu in line with guest preferences and are excited to offer even more delicious reasons to visit Panera. We are thrilled to bring these new croissant sandwiches to our breakfast menus nationwide, along with an expanded selection of delicious bakery treats," says Alicia Mowder, SVP of product strategy & insights, Panera Bread. "Our guests visit Panera for the sweet, the spicy and even the 'swicy', and our goal is to provide a wider range of options, flavors, and variety to satisfy any craving."

In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever, and throughout the year the brand has refocused on innovating and enhancing core Panera items while giving guests the right combination of taste, quality, and value. Filled with new and enhanced menu items, including newly launched Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich, Kickin' Grilled Cheese, and sweet & savory breakfast options, Panera's New Era menu offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points.

For more information, visit PaneraBread.com.

