Wildgrain, the first bake-from-frozen bread delivery service, is launching a Gluten-Free Box on September 12, featuring a selection of artisanal baked goods all crafted with traditional techniques.

Wildgrain partners with local artisanal bakers to bring fresh sourdough breads, pastries, and pastas directly to consumers' doors. Each product is meticulously prepared using 20-hour slow fermentation, ensuring optimal flavor and texture. The ready-to-bake products go from the freezer to the table in just 25 minutes or less.

The box includes:

Breads:

Country Loaf

Seeded Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

Brioche Rolls

Pastas:

Cheese Tortellini

Shells

Linguine

Pastries and desserts:

Macarons

Giant Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Wildgrain was founded by two Europeans who brought their passion for high-quality baked goods from Paris to the U.S. All Wildgrain products are made using traditional artisanal methods and slow fermentation, with clean, seasonal, and climate-friendly ingredients for optimal flavor and texture. For every new member, Wildgrain donates four meals to The Greater Boston Food Bank.

