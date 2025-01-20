Dixie Grace’s Boiled Peanuts has launched its new line of boiled peanut products featuring all organic ingredients in a new shelf-stable grab-and-go packaging. This launch, aimed at better-for-you snacking, debuted at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show. Made with only four ingredients (water, peanuts, Himalayan salt, and lemon), these plant-based snacks reportedly offer 7 g of protein per serving, are 100% vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and contain no cholesterol. Current flavors include Original and Hot & Spicy, with Brown Sugar expected to launch soon.

“As a New Yorker, I tried boiled peanuts on a trip to the South and I was hooked with the savory, rich flavor and unique taste and texture. I knew I had to bring this clean plant-based protein snack to the entire world,” says Dixie Jackson, founder of Dixie Grace’s Boiled Peanuts. “I’m so excited to be exhibiting at the Winter Fancy Food Show to introduce our line of shelf-stable boiled peanuts to attendees.”

According to the company, boiled peanuts are a keto-friendly snack rich in magnesium, fiber, and vitamins B-12 and E. Studies reportedly show the boiled nuts contain higher levels of antioxidants than roasted peanuts. Dixie Grace’s ingredients and artisanal cooking process are said to bring out peanuts' unique flavor, texture, and health benefits. Additionally, the company’s commitment to regenerative farming is intended to ensure sustainable practices.

The plant-based snacks market was valued at approximately USD $36.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD $76.2 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period (Future Market Insights). Increasing consumer preference for convenience foods and heightened health awareness are key market drivers enhancing this growth. Dixie Grace states the company is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends, offering a product that meets the demand for convenient, healthy, and delicious plant-based snacks.

