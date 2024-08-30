Fun Friday kicks off this week with WK Kellogg's Mission Tiger celebrating a milestone: its projects are now active in all 50 states. This achievement marks a significant step forward in Mission Tiger's pursuit to give more kids access to the benefits of sports.

Since its launch in 2019, Mission Tiger, led by Tony the Tiger, has been dedicated to supporting middle school sports by funding new equipment, improving facilities and expanding sports programs. The first Mission Tiger project was founded on August 5, 2019, in Maryland and the 50th on August 21, 2024, in North Dakota. With the expansion into all 50 states, the initiative has now donated over $4 million—empowering students and communities from coast to coast.

Over the past five years, Mission Tiger has partnered with DonorsChoose to support more than 3,000 schools nationwide and create almost 2 million sports and play experiences for kids. The projects range from building new sports facilities to providing essential equipment and resources for underfunded athletic programs. Mission Tiger is one of several programs within WK Kellogg Co's sustainable business strategy, Feeding Happiness, which focuses on bringing healthier, happier futures within reach.

Fans interested in supporting this mission can participate by purchasing Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipts to MissionTiger.com, sparking a $3 donation to DonorsChoose. For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

Mama Kelce and Jason Kelce news

Two Kelce-related news items today (no, not that Kelce, aka Taylor Swift's boyfriend—sorry).

The Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest is back for its 52nd iteration and this time with Donna Kelce, aka Mama Kelce, America’s favorite football mom and Pillsbury fan. Since its inception in 1949, the contest has celebrated home recipes and the stories behind the dishes.

Last year, Mama Kelce and her football star sons revealed Donna’s famous holiday dinner crescent rolls are based on a Pillsbury Bake-Off winning recipe from 1969, Pillsbury’s Magic Marshmallow Crescent Puffs. Now, Pillsbury and Mama Kelce are teaming up to host this year’s Pillsbury Bake-Off to discover the best family holiday must-try recipe.

This year, the contest will embrace the holiday spirit, celebrating family-favorite holiday dishes and the memories that make them special. For this year’s theme, "Holiday Family Favorites,” the Pillsbury Doughboy and Donna Kelce are calling on all home bakers and culinary enthusiasts to showcase their treasured family holiday staples for the chance to win a cash prize.

The Pillsbury Bake-Off: Holiday Family Favorites Contest is officially open for submissions through September 30 and the first-place winner will receive $50,000. To participate, fans can visit Pillsbury.com/Bake-Off-Contest.

In more Mama Kelce news: YouTuber Brooke Goff’s baking and cooking show Brooke’s Bites is re-launching a new YouTube channel and to celebrate, the menu will feature a 20-episode season that shares the favorite snacks, meals, and desserts of some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

Goff’s new YouTube channel, now called BrookeGoffOfficial, has debuted with former pro-football star and current TV analyst Jason Kelce spilling on his favorite cookie. The seven-time Pro-Bowl selection talks to Goff from Edgewood Golf Course in beautiful South Lake Tahoe while Goff creates a spinoff of Mama Kelce’s cookies from her kitchen in West Hartford, CT. Goff names the new version “Mama Kelce - Golden Baby - Luchador Cookies.”

Goff, the founding partner of Goff Law Group, created Brooke’s Bites during the pandemic to share one of her favorite hobbies— baking—with her Facebook village. This series of new episodes also incorporates another one of her favorite passions: golf. She caught up with all the athletes and celebrities who will be featured in this upcoming series during the 2024 American Century Championship, the popular celebrity golf event that airs on NBC Sports every July.

Snickers drops NFL bars to predict the upcoming season

Who needs a crystal ball when you can bite into a Snickers bar to tell the future? Snickers just announced a drop that’s sure to bring cheers for chocolate & football fans alike ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

After fortune telling with food took TikTok by storm, Snickers is tapping the trend for NFL predictions with SatisFortunes. Snickers SatisFortunes were conjured in collaboration with a “Chocomancer” who deciphered the unique traits of Snickers bites to see into the future of the upcoming season. In partnership with 21 NFL teams, a representative from each team, including mascots, took their own bites of Snickers that were read to create SatisFortunes and unveil each team’s destiny.

Snickers is releasing limited-edition SatisFortunes kits. Available in 21 NFL team iterations, each kit contains five limited-edition team Snickers bars featuring actual SatisFortunes plus a bite reading guide for fans to predict the future with their own bites. Fans will be able to purchase for the mystical price of $8.88 at snickers.com/satisfortunes, while supplies last.

Mashed potato and chicken nuggets "smash cake"

In celebration of National Chicken Month in September, Pilgrim’s, one of America’s largest poultry producers, is bringing a savory twist to the popular first birthday tradition with the launch of Pilgrim’s Ultimate Nuggets Smash Cake Kit. This limited-edition kit is here to knock the boredom out of traditional smash cakes, helping parents celebrate their little “nugget’s” big day in an unexpected way.

Complete with Pilgrim’s Ultimate Nuggets, Idahoan mashed potatoes to be used as “frosting,” a birthday candle, and festive accessories and décor, the Pilgrim’s Ultimate Nuggets Smash Cake Kit includes step-by-step assembly instructions to make set up a breeze so party guests can get straight to feasting.

Pilgrim’s is releasing 100 Ultimate Nuggets Smash Cake Kits that will be available for purchase for $7.99, the same price as a bag of Pilgrim’s nuggets. Parents and nugget fans can head to pilgrimsusa.com/smash-cake-kit to claim a kit while supplies last, and orders will start shipping on September 3.

