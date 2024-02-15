For the fourth year in a row, Kellanova and Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S., are teaming up to show love to the communities they serve and address the ongoing issue of hunger and food insecurity.

Kellanova is donating $50,000 to Albertsons Cos. Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors charitable program benefiting the hunger-relief efforts of food banks, pantries, and hunger-relief charities in communities served by the Albertsons Cos. family of stores including Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, ACME, and Shaw's.

The donation is part of Albertsons Cos. Foundation's "Feed the Love" in-store promotional campaign during the month of February and will enable partner charities to provide approximately 200,000 meals to those in need.

"Kellanova is incredibly proud to continue this important and impactful partnership with Albertsons Cos. for the fourth consecutive year," said Carrie Sander, North America chief customer officer, Kellanova. "Our customers are some of our strongest allies in our efforts to fulfil our Better Days Promise to tackle sustainable and equitable access to food."

Food insecurity exists in every county in the U.S., affecting more than 44 million people, including 13 million children. In 2022, 49 million Americans relied on food assistance.

"Albertsons Cos. and Kellanova share the belief that everyone, especially children, should have access to nutritious food every day," said Christy Duncan Anderson, president and executive director, Albertsons Cos. Foundation. "We're proud to be one of the largest contributors to food banks and hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods we serve3, thanks to our generous customers like Kellanova."

Kellanova's donation is part of its Kellanova Better Days Promise social and environmental strategy, which aims to create #BetterDays for 4 billion people by 2030.