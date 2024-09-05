Chomps has announced a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mexico, MO, slated to open in 2025. This development marks the next phase in Chomps' long-standing strategic partnership with Western Smokehouse Partners (WSP) and will support Chomps' growth, allowing the brand to meet an increasing consumer demand for better-for-you meat snacks.

The co-investment in a new facility with WSP comes on the heels of Chomps' most successful year yet. With the meat snack category seeing a 9% sales growth, reaching $4.6 billion according to SPINS data, Chomps has far outpaced this trend, boasting a 206% sales growth rate. The expanded manufacturing capabilities will ensure that Chomps can keep its products on shelves and expand to more retail locations in 2025.

The decision to establish the new facility in Mexico, MO, was driven by several strategic factors, including the availability of a space that could be retrofitted to meet USDA certification requirements, as well as strong local community support. The area's skilled labor force and proximity to other WSP facilities will provide leadership support and facilitate the sharing of best practices for a successful startup. Further, the city's central location near major East-West and North-South interstates will enhance Chomps' ability to support its nationwide growth across retail, e-commerce and alternative channels.

"This new manufacturing facility is a significant milestone for Chomps as it will allow us to scale our production to meet the surging demand for our products," says Pete Maldonado, Chomps' co-founder and co-CEO. "Our ongoing partnership with Western Smokehouse Partners has been key to our growth and we look forward to deepening this relationship with a facility that will be custom-built to meet our specific needs."

The new facility, spanning 300,000 square feet, will be one of the largest manufacturing sites for the Chomps brand and is expected to create approximately 250 full-time jobs employed by WSP initially, with potential for future expansion. As the company's first manufacturing location dedicated exclusively to its products, this bespoke facility will enable both Chomps and WSP to achieve new manufacturing capabilities.

Since the collaboration began in 2016 with the opening of their first facility in Greentop, MO, WSP has played a crucial role in supporting the growth that Chomps has achieved. Currently, Chomps products are produced at two WSP facilities, and this new location will be the third, paving the way for expanded production and innovation.

