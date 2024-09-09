Tate & Lyle reports it has signed an agreement with Alabama Power to provide renewable electricity. According to the company, the deal represents the next step towards meeting its target of 100% of the electricity purchased for its operations coming from renewable sources by 2030.

Under the agreement, through its Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) program, Alabama Power will provide Tate & Lyle with RECs and electricity each year to provide all the power needed for its sucralose production facility in McIntosh, AL. The RECs will be sourced through Alabama Power from wind farms operating in Kansas and Oklahoma, and it will reduce the McIntosh facility’s Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions to zero. It will also reportedly increase Tate & Lyle’s total purchased electricity from renewable sources globally to more than 30%, and reduce the carbon footprint of its sucralose ingredient by more than 20%.

Nick Hampton, chief executive with Tate & Lyle, says, “Climate change is the biggest threat to the world’s long-term future and so it’s vital that companies accelerate the transition to renewable energy. We have set ourselves ambitious science-based targets to significantly reduce our carbon footprint by 2028 and this agreement with Alabama Power is another clear demonstration of our commitment to meet our targets.”

George Parten, manager of the McIntosh sucralose plant, comments, “We are delighted to enhance our partnership with Alabama Power by purchasing renewable electricity. We will work together with them to help reduce the carbon footprint of our ingredient sucralose and our site and to support the transition to cleaner energy. We are committed to minimizing our environmental impact and to helping build a more sustainable future for our business, our customers, and our local community.”

This agreement is part of Tate & Lyle’s broader sustainability program, which includes initiatives to reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable electricity, and support sustainable agriculture. Tate & Lyle’s climate targets are, according to the company, in line with a 1.5°C trajectory and have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

