Tate & Lyle PLC has appointed Sarah Kuijlaars to the position of chief financial officer, and to the company board, effective September 16. Kuijlaars is an experienced international finance leader, having previously served as CFO of De Beers Group and Arcadis NV. Before that, she was deputy CFO at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and held several senior finance leadership roles during a 25-year career at Shell plc. She is currently a non-executive director of Inchcape plc.

Kuijlaars succeeds Dawn Allen, who is leaving the company to take the position of Haleon plc. Allen will step down as CFO and from the board on September 15 but will remain with the company until late October to ensure a smooth transition.

Nick Hampton, the company's chief executive, says, “Sarah is an outstanding addition to our executive team and I am delighted to welcome her to Tate & Lyle. Her proven track record of financial leadership in large and dynamic global businesses will prove invaluable to us as we enter the next phase of our growth agenda as a focused food and beverage solutions business.”

David Hearn, Tate & Lyle chair, comments, “Sarah brings a wealth of financial, commercial, and international experience to Tate & Lyle which will be of significant value to the company as it continues to expand and develop. We are delighted to welcome Sarah to our board.”

Kuijlaars remarks, "I am excited to be joining Tate & Lyle at such an important time in the company's development. I look forward to working with Nick and the senior leadership team to continue to support Tate & Lyle’s customers across the world, and to deliver on the company’s growth ambitions."

